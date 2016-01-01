Overview

Dr. Moises Roizental, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Roizental works at Provectus Health- Vascular and Interventional Physicians in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.