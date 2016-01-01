Dr. Moises Roizental, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roizental is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Moises Roizental, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Roizental works at
Locations
Unique Interventional Radiology1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 240, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Directions (305) 907-6191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Moises Roizental, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
- Deaconess Hosp/Harvard
- Hosp Miguel Perez Carreno
- Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
