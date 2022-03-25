Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They graduated from Central University Of Venezuela and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good
About Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1518947324
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Central University Of Venezuela
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lustgarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lustgarten using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lustgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustgarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustgarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.