Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (122)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They graduated from Central University Of Venezuela and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Lustgarten works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 122 ratings
Patient Ratings (122)
5 Star
(93)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(15)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518947324
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Emory University Hospital
Residency
  • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Medical Education
  • Central University Of Venezuela
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lustgarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lustgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lustgarten works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lustgarten’s profile.

122 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustgarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustgarten.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

