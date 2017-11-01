Dr. Moises Kaweblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaweblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moises Kaweblum, MD
Overview
Dr. Moises Kaweblum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Urgyn Womens Health LLC500 River Ave Ste 255, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 617-9787
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second visit to Dr. Kaweblum. He is kind, patient, and really listens when you speak. He knows what he is doing, and when you are in the room, Dr. Kaweblum is completely focused on the patient. He is not concerned with time, and spends much more time than the average physician. A young doctor intent on keeping alive the old school technique of practicing medicine. Which means that the patient is really a human, feeling person. I highly recommend Dr Kaweblum.
About Dr. Moises Kaweblum, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
