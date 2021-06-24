Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arriaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD
Overview
Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Hearing and Balance Center7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 709, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-7735
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arriaga is as good and professional as any Dr. can be. His knowledge and ability is exceptional. He and his staff are truly top notch in every regard.
About Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ochsner Fdn
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
