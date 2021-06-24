See All Otolaryngologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Arriaga works at Our Lady Of The Lake Phys Grp in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Our Lady of the Lake Hearing and Balance Center
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 709, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-7735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Dr. Arriaga is as good and professional as any Dr. can be. His knowledge and ability is exceptional. He and his staff are truly top notch in every regard.
    — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912902941
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Fdn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arriaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arriaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arriaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arriaga works at Our Lady Of The Lake Phys Grp in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Arriaga’s profile.

    Dr. Arriaga has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arriaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arriaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arriaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arriaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arriaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

