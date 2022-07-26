See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Moise Carrington, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Dr. Moise Carrington, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ S Fl Coll Med

Dr. Carrington works at Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
    4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 (813) 608-5122
  2. 2
    Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
    5504 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 (813) 608-5123

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Kathy Boyes — Jul 26, 2022
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1205086782
    • Univ S Fl Coll Med
