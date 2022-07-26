Dr. Moise Carrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moise Carrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moise Carrington, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ S Fl Coll Med
Dr. Carrington works at
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 608-5122
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay5504 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 608-5123
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr. Carrington in 2020 when a gastroenterologist was not able to clear my C-diff infection after an exhausting 5 months of treatment. Doctor Carrington was caring and informative, explained every aspect of her treatment plan, answered all of my questions, addressed my electrolyte depletion which had not been discovered by 3 previous doctors, and had me clear of this horrific bacteria in just weeks. She may have saved my life. I wish I had thought to write this review sooner, I can't thank her enough for helping me get my life back on track.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1205086782
- Univ S Fl Coll Med
Dr. Carrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrington.
