Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moira Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moira Kessler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Kessler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stanford University Medical Center Department of Psychiatry401 Quarry Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-5511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
About Dr. Moira Kessler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1750600458
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.