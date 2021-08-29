See All General Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Moira Christoudias, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moira Christoudias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Christoudias works at Valley Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Health Pharmacy
    1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 634-5557
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    Aug 29, 2021
    Amazing Dr ?? Dr Christoudias is humble and very knowledgeable. She has taken care of my daughter for the past 4 years. I'm thankful to God to have found her. I wish I could find an internal medicine Dr just like her so I could feel comfortable and safe to do regular visits. May God give her good health to help all those women out there in need of a surgeon.
    Awilda — Aug 29, 2021
