Dr. Moira Christoudias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christoudias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moira Christoudias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moira Christoudias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Christoudias works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Health Pharmacy1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5557Monday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday1:30pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christoudias?
just nowNEW Amazing Dr ?? Dr Christoudias is humble and very knowledgeable. She has taken care of my daughter for the past 4 years. I'm thankful to God to have found her. I wish I could find an internal medicine Dr just like her so I could feel comfortable and safe to do regular visits. May God give her good health to help all those women out there in need of a surgeon.
About Dr. Moira Christoudias, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114139110
Education & Certifications
- The Bryn Mawr Hosp
- Morristown Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christoudias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christoudias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christoudias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christoudias works at
Dr. Christoudias has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christoudias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Christoudias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christoudias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christoudias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christoudias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.