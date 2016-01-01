Dr. Moira Aitken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aitken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moira Aitken, MD
Overview
Dr. Moira Aitken, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH / THE FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Moira Aitken, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1558446385
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH / THE FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
