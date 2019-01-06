Overview

Dr. Moinuddin Kazi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kazi works at American Family Care in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.