Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Saurashita Univ Affil Hosps and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Lala works at Center For Advanced Cardiac And Vascular Interventions in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Fernando Valley Vascular Group
    18226 Ventura Blvd Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 905-5904
    Center-interventional Cardiology Inc
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 695W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-2744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Limb Ischemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr Moinakthar Lala is our cardiologist. My husband Majeed and I are his patients. Majeed was a severe cardiac patient. At onetime his carotid artery was blocked 98%. Dr Lala s expertise saved him. Dr Lala has given me a new lease of life as his patient. He is so thoughtful and kind. He is the one you need if you develope symptoms such as angina or abnormal heart rhythm or have a heart attack. I'm so blessed to come under his care. This is a doctor with a heart to take care of your heart. Betty Hussain.
    About Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396907119
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Saurashita Univ Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lala has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lala speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

