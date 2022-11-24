Overview

Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Saurashita Univ Affil Hosps and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Lala works at Center For Advanced Cardiac And Vascular Interventions in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.