Dr. Moin Ranginwala, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Moin Ranginwala, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Ranginwala works at Moin A Ranginwala MD Inc in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Moin A Ranginwala MD Inc
    2029 E High St Ste 101, Springfield, OH 45505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 325-9450
    30 W McCreight Ave Ste 200, Springfield, OH 45504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 390-5511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
  • Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 12, 2018
    i find dr. ranginwala an excellent doctor for me. he is clear and concise, although i was initially put off by the fact that he seemed to be more interested in his computer than in me, but turns out he is transcribing the entire office appointment, my words/his words - no room for future confusion. actually, my only negative takeaway is that he does not have an email address, but haven't found any doctor of ,mine who does, so i guess i can't fault him for this.
    mary alice wilson in springfield oh — Feb 12, 2018
    About Dr. Moin Ranginwala, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134166317
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moin Ranginwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranginwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranginwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranginwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranginwala works at Moin A Ranginwala MD Inc in Springfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ranginwala’s profile.

    Dr. Ranginwala has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranginwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranginwala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranginwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranginwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranginwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

