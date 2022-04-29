See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Mohsinah Usmani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mohsinah Usmani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. 

Dr. Usmani works at Capital Region Diabetes & Endoc in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Neurosurgery LLC
    63 Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2022
    In 2020 I went to an endo with concerns that I was developing hashimoto's thyroiditis. I was ignored and told there was nothing wrong. Went again later that year to the same practice and was basically told my issues were all in my head. I went to Dr usmani. She was incredible validating, empathetic and supportive. She ran additional tests and confirmed I was in fact experiencing early onset hashimoto's symptoms. We started me on 25 MG and monitored closely. I went from a tsh of almost 4 to 1 in a reasonable amount of time, my symptoms became significantly more manageable, and I became more stable with my depression. When I became pregnant Dr usmani was so amazing and supportive. She took a great deal of interest and was reassuring with any concerns. I honestly believe if she hadn't listened to me and believed me I wouldn't be pregnant right now, and my quality of life would be significantly lower.
    About Dr. Mohsinah Usmani, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225425259
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohsinah Usmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Usmani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Usmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Usmani works at Capital Region Diabetes & Endoc in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Usmani’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Usmani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usmani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

