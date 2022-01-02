Overview

Dr. Mohsin Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Sind Medcial College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Syed works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.