Dr. Mohsin Soliman, MD

General Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohsin Soliman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Soliman works at Overland Park General and Bariatric Surgery in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Overland Park General and Bariatric Surgery
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 410, Overland Park, KS 66215 (913) 243-9748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  Menorah Medical Center

Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    HealthPartners
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 31, 2019
    Dr. Soliman corrected a problem that occurred after several years from my husband's by-pass surgery performed by another surgeon. He was very good at explaining what the problem was and how he was going to correct it. The surgery was more involved than he anticipated, but was successful. We are so pleased with the outcome and his careful, detailed explanation. I highly recommend Dr. Soliman.
    Marcie — Oct 31, 2019
    General Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1942320767
    Rush University|Rush University Medical Center
    UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska Medical Center
    General Surgery
