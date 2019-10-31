Dr. Mohsin Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsin Soliman, MD
Dr. Mohsin Soliman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Overland Park General and Bariatric Surgery10600 Quivira Rd Ste 410, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 243-9748
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Dr. Soliman corrected a problem that occurred after several years from my husband's by-pass surgery performed by another surgeon. He was very good at explaining what the problem was and how he was going to correct it. The surgery was more involved than he anticipated, but was successful. We are so pleased with the outcome and his careful, detailed explanation. I highly recommend Dr. Soliman.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942320767
- Rush University|Rush University Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska Medical Center
- General Surgery
Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
