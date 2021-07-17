Dr. Mohsin Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsin Sheikh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.
Pain, Spine & Rehab Associates, LLC501 N Frederick Ave Ste 302, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 591-8261
Excellent!! I have been in pain management for many years and my experience with Dr. Sheikh was among the best that I have ever had. He actually listens to his patients and acts as if you are his most important patient.
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- N.C. Memorial Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Rutgers College, Rutgers University
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.