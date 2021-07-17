See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Mohsin Sheikh, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohsin Sheikh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.

Dr. Sheikh works at Pain, Spine & Rehab Associates, LLC in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain, Spine & Rehab Associates, LLC
    501 N Frederick Ave Ste 302, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 591-8261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 17, 2021
    Excellent!! I have been in pain management for many years and my experience with Dr. Sheikh was among the best that I have ever had. He actually listens to his patients and acts as if you are his most important patient.
    Excellent pain management doctor!! — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. Mohsin Sheikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417151259
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • N.C. Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Graduate Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College, Rutgers University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohsin Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh works at Pain, Spine & Rehab Associates, LLC in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sheikh’s profile.

    Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

