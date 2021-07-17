Overview

Dr. Mohsin Sheikh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.



Dr. Sheikh works at Pain, Spine & Rehab Associates, LLC in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.