Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Quaid-i-azam Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Maqbool works at Texas Child Neurology in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Child Neurology
    4032 McDermott Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 27, 2021
    My 3 years old daughter has anxiety disorder and sleep problem. We had been struggling with her sleep and anxiety issues for years. On top of impacting her health and growth, it impacted our daily life. After seeing Dr. Maqbool, we started adding natural supplement to her diet and we noticed significant improvement. Dr Maqbool listened patiently, and provided us multiple options to try out. He is amazing.
    Habib Rahman — May 27, 2021
    About Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1922212620
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • William Beaumont
    Medical Education
    • Quaid-i-azam Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
