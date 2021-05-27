Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maqbool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Quaid-i-azam Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Maqbool works at
Texas Child Neurology4032 McDermott Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 769-9000
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
How was your appointment with Dr. Maqbool?
My 3 years old daughter has anxiety disorder and sleep problem. We had been struggling with her sleep and anxiety issues for years. On top of impacting her health and growth, it impacted our daily life. After seeing Dr. Maqbool, we started adding natural supplement to her diet and we noticed significant improvement. Dr Maqbool listened patiently, and provided us multiple options to try out. He is amazing.
About Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1922212620
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- William Beaumont
- Quaid-i-azam Med Coll
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
