Dr. Mohsin Malik, MD
Dr. Mohsin Malik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Malik works at
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tavares4100 WATERMAN WAY, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-1117
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oncology
- English, Punjabi
- 1366588816
- Mayo Clinic
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik speaks Punjabi.
Dr. Malik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
