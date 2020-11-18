Dr. Mohsin Ijaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ijaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsin Ijaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohsin Ijaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Ijaz works at
Locations
Access and Vascular Restorative Medicine LLC10750 Columbia Pike Ste 220, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 816-9000
Choudry Ijaz and Ali P.A.11119 Rockville Pike Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 816-9000
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (301) 816-9000Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Thomas J Anthony MD9801 Georgia Ave Ste 116, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 593-7510
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like him. he is my cardiology and i trust Him. very committed to his profession
About Dr. Mohsin Ijaz, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1497728760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ijaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ijaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ijaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ijaz works at
Dr. Ijaz has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ijaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ijaz speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ijaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ijaz.
