Overview

Dr. Mohsin Ijaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Ijaz works at Capitol Cardiology Associates, Lanham, MD in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.