Dr. Mohsin Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsin Bajwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohsin Bajwa, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
Dr. Bajwa works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Houston Millennium1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste E, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4317Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Millennium Physicians - Tomball13426 Medical Complex Dr Ste 175, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3987
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajwa?
Dr. Baja is a wonderful doctor. We are grateful to him for his excellent care and consideration. He is responsible for diagnosing my mother and getting her amazing care. Thank you for everything!
About Dr. Mohsin Bajwa, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1497743462
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Dr. Bajwa has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.