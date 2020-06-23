Overview

Dr. Mohsen Tamasaby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tamasaby works at Reno Family Medical Clinic Llc in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.