Dr. Mohsen Pirastehfar, MD
Dr. Mohsen Pirastehfar, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Providence Saint Johns Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8701Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
At St. John's hospital, Santa Monica. TIA. Not only quick to address issue and aggressive in marshalling hopsital resources, so important for a stroke, but went out of his way to be reassuring and friendly and to assuage my fears. Great bedside manner, sense of humor, easy to relate to.
About Dr. Mohsen Pirastehfar, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Pirastehfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirastehfar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirastehfar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirastehfar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirastehfar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirastehfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirastehfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.