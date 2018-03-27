See All Family Doctors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Mohsen Moghaddam, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohsen Moghaddam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Moghaddam works at Tarzana Multi-Specialty Center in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M Moghaddam MD
    19100 Ventura Blvd Ste 16, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 609-1314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Pharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 27, 2018
    In matter of minutes, Dr. Moghaddam, cleared the infection out of my ears and restored my hearing. He was so kind and sweet. Joking with me while doing the procedure. Very competent and experienced.
    Attorney Palabod in SANTA CLARITA — Mar 27, 2018
    About Dr. Mohsen Moghaddam, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720010234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohsen Moghaddam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moghaddam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moghaddam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moghaddam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moghaddam works at Tarzana Multi-Specialty Center in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moghaddam’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghaddam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghaddam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghaddam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghaddam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

