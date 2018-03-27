Dr. Mohsen Moghaddam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moghaddam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsen Moghaddam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohsen Moghaddam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
M Moghaddam MD19100 Ventura Blvd Ste 16, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 609-1314
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
In matter of minutes, Dr. Moghaddam, cleared the infection out of my ears and restored my hearing. He was so kind and sweet. Joking with me while doing the procedure. Very competent and experienced.
About Dr. Mohsen Moghaddam, MD
- Family Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1720010234
Education & Certifications
- TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN)
Dr. Moghaddam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moghaddam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moghaddam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghaddam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghaddam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghaddam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghaddam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.