Dr. Mohsen Kalliny, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohsen Kalliny, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Kalliny works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center
    1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mohsen Kalliny, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1629009568
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ain Shams University Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt
Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohsen Kalliny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalliny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kalliny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kalliny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kalliny works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kalliny’s profile.

Dr. Kalliny has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalliny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalliny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalliny.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalliny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalliny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

