Dr. Mohsen Kalliny, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohsen Kalliny, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalliny was a treasure for me. Do not be perplexed by his reserved demeanor , he is very adept & skilled regarding the body and so willing to address things to give you help.
About Dr. Mohsen Kalliny, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629009568
Education & Certifications
- Ain Shams University Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalliny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalliny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalliny has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalliny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalliny speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalliny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalliny.
