Dr. Mohsen Hasanin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohsen Hasanin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Dr. Hasanin works at
Locations
Natchez Medical Associates113 Highway 70 E Ste D, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2431
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hasanin took time to listen to my concerns. He and his staff were very caring. Took time to explain my colonoscopy and the findings. He has great beside manners.
About Dr. Mohsen Hasanin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1639434368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cairo University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasanin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasanin works at
Dr. Hasanin has seen patients for Nausea, Vomiting Disorders and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasanin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasanin speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasanin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasanin.
