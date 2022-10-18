Overview

Dr. Mohsen Hamza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Hamza works at West Wilshire Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.