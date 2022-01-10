Dr. Mohsen Ghadimi-Mahani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsen Ghadimi-Mahani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohsen Ghadimi-Mahani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani works at
Locations
Sanchez Cancer Center Mercy Health1710 E Saunders St Ste A140, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 796-3580
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Dr. for several years. I am very pleased with him and his assistant Ms Reyna.
About Dr. Mohsen Ghadimi-Mahani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1881845253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani has seen patients for Anemia, Pancytopenia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghadimi-Mahani.
