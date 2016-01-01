Dr. Turagam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohit Turagam, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohit Turagam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Cross County Cardiology103 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Mount Sinai Doctors Ccsi11 Ralph Pl Ste 109, Staten Island, NY 10304 DirectionsThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohit Turagam, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U Illinois Coll Med
- U Illinois Coll Med
- Osmania Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
