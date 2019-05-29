Overview

Dr. Mohit Srivastava, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Srivastava works at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, WV with other offices in Weston, WV, Morgantown, WV and Elkins, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.