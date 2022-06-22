Overview

Dr. Mohit Shukla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Shukla works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.