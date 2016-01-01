Overview

Dr. Mohit Pasi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Pasi works at North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.