Overview

Dr. Mohit Narang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Narang works at Maryland Oncology - Columbia in Columbia, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.