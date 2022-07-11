Dr. Mohit Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohit Nanda, MD
Dr. Mohit Nanda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Charlottesville Dermatology600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 200, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 978-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Nanda?
Dr. Nanda was reassuring, kind and clear about my upcoming vitrectomy. He spent a good amount of time with explanation of the surgery and aftercare. I had vitrectomies done on both eyes, eleven months separating the surgeries. I highly recommend Dr. Nanda.
About Dr. Mohit Nanda, MD
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Rush Presby Mc
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Oklahoma Tchg Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Nanda has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
