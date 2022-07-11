Overview

Dr. Mohit Nanda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Nanda works at Virginia Retina Consultants in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.