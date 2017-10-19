Dr. Mohit Mehra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohit Mehra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Gastro Health - St. Vincent's East100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 250, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mehra is absolutely great. He has excellent bedside manner, and is highly competent. His office, however, is another matter altogether. I would try to get an alternate means of getting ahold of him after a procedure. Otherwise you'll find yourself on a seemingly endless carousel of "press six to speak with a nurse", and "please leave a message". Neither option will allow you to speak to another human.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehra has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.