Dr. Mohit Khera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohit Khera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 10B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4001
-
2
Houston Office6624 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khera explains clearly and in terminology a patient can easily understand. He has an excellent manner and clearly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Mohit Khera, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669677381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khera has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Khera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.