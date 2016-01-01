Overview

Dr. Mohit Agarwal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at Southwest Kidney Institute, PLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.