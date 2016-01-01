Dr. Mohini Aras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Mohini Aras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295093508
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine
