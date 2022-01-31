Overview

Dr. Mohinder Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Lodi Community Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Ashland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.