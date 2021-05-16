Overview

Dr. Mohinder Ahluwalia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Ahluwalia works at Ahluwalia & Ahluwalia MDs Inc in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.