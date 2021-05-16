Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohinder Ahluwalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohinder Ahluwalia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ahluwalia & Ahluwalia MDs Inc16143 Kokanee Rd Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-9579
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahluwalia?
DR saved my life in December 1990 when he admitted me thru Emergent Care after arriving via ambulance (from fort Irwin, Ca), in acute respiratory distress. I owe him my life and can never repay him for his expert and compassionate care and medical skills. I am so very glad that I finally found him and can thank him. Sincerly, LB Vice Captain US Army (retired)
About Dr. Mohinder Ahluwalia, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1639289739
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahluwalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.