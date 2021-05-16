See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Mohinder Ahluwalia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mohinder Ahluwalia, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohinder Ahluwalia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Ahluwalia works at Ahluwalia & Ahluwalia MDs Inc in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ahluwalia & Ahluwalia MDs Inc
    16143 Kokanee Rd Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 242-9579

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 16, 2021
    DR saved my life in December 1990 when he admitted me thru Emergent Care after arriving via ambulance (from fort Irwin, Ca), in acute respiratory distress. I owe him my life and can never repay him for his expert and compassionate care and medical skills. I am so very glad that I finally found him and can thank him. Sincerly, LB Vice Captain US Army (retired)
    Captain LB Vice — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Mohinder Ahluwalia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639289739
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahluwalia works at Ahluwalia & Ahluwalia MDs Inc in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ahluwalia’s profile.

    Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

