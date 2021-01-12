See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tripoli University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Mitiek works at Cardiovascular &Thoracic Surgns in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Pleural Effusion and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Plastic Surgery Rejuvination Centere Inc.
    4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 215, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 421-3494
  2. 2
    Aventura
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 480, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 428-1059
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154643039
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Minnesota
    Residency
    • University of Kansas (KUMC)
    Internship
    • Howard University Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Tripoli University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitiek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitiek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitiek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitiek has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Pleural Effusion and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitiek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitiek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitiek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitiek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitiek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

