Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitiek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tripoli University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Mitiek works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Plastic Surgery Rejuvination Centere Inc.4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 215, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 421-3494
-
2
Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 480, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 428-1059Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitiek?
Dr Mitiek is wonderful. Very knowledgeable and answers all my questions. He made me feel completely at ease and is very easy to talk to. I am so glad he was my surgeon!
About Dr. Mohi Mitiek, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1154643039
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Minnesota
- University of Kansas (KUMC)
- Howard University Medical School
- Tripoli University College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitiek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitiek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitiek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitiek works at
Dr. Mitiek has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Pleural Effusion and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitiek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitiek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitiek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitiek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitiek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.