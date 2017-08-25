Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD
Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Samaritan Hospitalist Group2200 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, OH 45406 Directions (937) 279-9777
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
I would recommend Dr Saleh to anyone with a heart problem. I'm a 75 year old female. I had open heart surgery in June of this year (2017). I could not have asked for better, more professional care. He replaced my Aorta Value. My scar looks good. Narrow and straight. It's now 2 months and I'm feeling good.
About Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Brooklyn Methodist Hospital Ny|Mount Sinai Med Center
- New York Methodist Hospital
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
