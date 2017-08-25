Overview

Dr. Mohey Saleh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Saleh works at Bradley Jacobs, MD in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.