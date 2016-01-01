Overview

Dr. Moh'D Khushman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Khushman works at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.