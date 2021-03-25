Overview

Dr. Mohd Boda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Boda works at Lee's Summit Family Care-Lakewood in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.