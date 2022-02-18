Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisharat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bisharat works at
Locations
Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center PA3900 University Blvd S Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-2892
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
EVERYONE WAS EXTREMELY CARING, SUPPORTIVE AND WONDERFUL!!!
About Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134459472
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall School of Medical Education
- Seton Hall School of Medical Education
- Seton Hall School of Medical Education
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bisharat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bisharat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisharat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bisharat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bisharat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisharat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisharat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisharat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisharat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.