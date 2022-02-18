Overview

Dr. Mohannad Bisharat, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bisharat works at Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.