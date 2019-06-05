See All Neurologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD

Neurology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY - Buffalo

Dr. Kurukumbi works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Neurology-Alexandria
    1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 845-1500
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-4500
    Inova Medical Group Neurology II
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4200

Hospital Affiliations
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Gait Abnormality
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Gait Abnormality
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Meredith B. McMath in Leesburg, VA — Jun 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD?
    About Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1871752279
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY - Buffalo
    • Howard University
    • Howard University School of Health Sciences
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohankumar Kurukumbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurukumbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurukumbi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurukumbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurukumbi has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurukumbi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurukumbi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurukumbi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurukumbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurukumbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

