Dr. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.

Dr. Sathyamoorthy works at Consultants in Cardiovascular Medicine and Science-fort Worth in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants in Cardiovascular Medicine and Science-fort Worth
    1121 5th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 423-8585
  2. 2
    Dr Mo Heart
    7100 Oakmont Blvd Ste 207, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 423-8585
  3. 3
    HeartPlace Baylor All Saints Hospital (BASH)
    1650 W Magnolia Ave Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 922-0439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr. Mo saved my life and has continued to treat me for the last 12 years. I can not say enough about his knowledge, he is a genius when it comes to diagnosing the problem and finding the optimum treatment. The only problem is his office staff (MA, PA). THEY NEVER return phone calls. It doesn't matter what you are needing, appointments - new meds - refills - discomfort. It takes at least 5 -6 voicemails (over a 2-3 week period) before anybody returns your calls. I have thought about switching Drs several times... maybe its time.
    About Dr. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
