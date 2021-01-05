Dr. Mohan Vodapally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vodapally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Vodapally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Vodapally, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Vodapally works at
Locations
Connecticut Reg Pain Spec LLC2447 Whitney Ave Ste 1, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 624-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr in my opinion. I've been seeing Dr V. for a few years now because of chronic back pain. I've seen other pain specialists in the past but they over medicated and pushed you through like you were just a number on the schedule of the day. Dr V. spends time with you when you need it so some appointments might get pushed back a bit but waiting is no problem when you know your going get your turn getting some true help with your pain. I would highly recommend Dr Vodapally for any pain issues that you have in life.
About Dr. Mohan Vodapally, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952340887
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vodapally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vodapally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vodapally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vodapally works at
Dr. Vodapally has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vodapally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Vodapally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vodapally.
