Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Tripathi works at NEW YORK DOWNTOWN ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOCIATES in New York, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pvn Medical Diagnostic PC
    170 William St Fl 8, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 312-5900
  2. 2
    New York Spine Specialist - Long Island
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste W170, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 355-0111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    About Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194080168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

