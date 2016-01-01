Overview

Dr. Mohan Tripathi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Tripathi works at NEW YORK DOWNTOWN ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOCIATES in New York, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.