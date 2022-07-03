Dr. Shenoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan Shenoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Shenoy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shenoy works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana Univ. Health Southern Indiana Physicians LLC1302 S Rogers St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 676-4144
-
2
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-5252
-
3
Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital2900 16th St, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 676-4144
- 4 1312 W Arch Haven Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 676-4144
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shenoy?
Very understanding and listens to all your concerns. He is very through and addresses everything so whe you leave you feel at ease and he is going to make sure you are taken care of to the best of his ability. I was not planning on this journey but I am grateful that I ended up with Dr. Shenoy. He is a caring man and doctor.
About Dr. Mohan Shenoy, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093773376
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenoy works at
Dr. Shenoy has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shenoy speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.