Dr. Mohan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Mohan Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohan Reddy, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Invasive Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Heart Center5398 PARK ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 544-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bay Area Heart Center1201 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 544-1441
-
3
Bay Area Heart Center200 Clearwater Largo Rd N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 521-5530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Bay Area Heart Center4805 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 544-1441
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Reddy performed vein ablation in both of my legs and the difference in the before and after is amazing. He, and his staff Crystal and Tovia who assisted in the procedures, are a pleasure to work with, very knowledgeable, professional and engaged with me before, during and after the procedures. I highly recommend Dr. Reddy.
About Dr. Mohan Reddy, MD
- Invasive Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1689667974
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U
- Wright State University School Of Med
- Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Nuclear Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi and Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.