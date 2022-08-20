Dr. Mohan Rayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Rayala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Rayala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rayala works at
Locations
San Antonio A Thru Z Pediatrics PA1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 5102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-8888
A thru Z Pediatrics Medical Center7922 Ewing Halsell Dr Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rayala took the time to go over all my concerns about my son and eased all worries. He was very friendly with my son and made him feel comfortable. We will certainly be going back to visit him for our next well visit!
About Dr. Mohan Rayala, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063703858
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayala speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.